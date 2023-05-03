Williams didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Cubs, allowing four hits and a walk over 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

The journeyman right-hander produced his best start so far in 2023, tossing 55 of 87 pitches for strikes and exiting with the Nationals ahead 1-0, but his second win of the year got snatched away when the Cubs tied it up in the top of the seventh. Williams will take a respectable 3.41 ERA and 1.23 WHIP into his next outing. likely to come this weekend in Arizona.