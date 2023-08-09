Williams (5-7) took the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, surrendering six runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Making his first start since a stint on the bereavement list, Williams did set a new season high in strikeouts but was hit very hard when the Phillies did make contact. The veteran right-hander's 1.99 HR/9 is the worst mark of his career during a season in which he's thrown 100 or more innings, and it's inflated his ERA to 5.00. He figures to have a little more success keeping the ball in the park in his next outing, at home this weekend against the A's.