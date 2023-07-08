Williams (5-5) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings as the Nationals were downed 7-2 by the Rangers. He struck out five.

It's the right-hander's first loss in over a month, although his 4.81 ERA and 1.64 WHIP during the five starts in between defeats suggested he was overdue for one. Williams continues to do little more than give Washington innings, and the 31-year-old could get bumped from the rotation at some point in the second half if the Nats decide to take a look at a younger option like Jackson Rutledge.