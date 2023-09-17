Williams allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter over two innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee on Saturday.

Williams was ambushed from the outset, allowing six of the first seven batters he faced in the contest to reach base, with the only out during that span coming by way of a sacrifice fly. That led to three runs, though it could have been much worse, as the Brewers finished the inning with the bases loaded. Williams was better in the second, facing the minimum three batters thanks to an inning-ending double play, but he didn't return to the mound for the third after tossing 70 pitches. It's been a rough go for the right-hander of late, as he's surrendered a whopping 18 runs (17 earned) over 10.1 frames across his past three starts.