Williams will start the Nationals' fourth regular-season game next Monday against the Rays, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

He'll follow Patrick Corbin, Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore in the Nats' season-opening starting rotation. Williams signed a two-year, $13 million contract with Washington over the winter after posting a steady 3.21 ERA and 84:23 K:BB across 89.2 innings (nine starts, 21 relief appearances) last year for the Mets. He could carry fantasy streaming appeal in the right matchups.