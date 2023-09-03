Williams (6-9) took the loss Saturday, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on 12 hits over four innings against Miami while striking out three.

It was a rough afternoon for Williams as the right-hander allowed season highs in hits (12), earned runs (eight) and homers (four). He surrendered runs in all four innings in which he appeared and failed to make it through five frames for the fourth time in his last six outings. Williams has now lost five of his last six decisions (spanning 10 starts) and has given up at least three home runs in three of his last five starts.