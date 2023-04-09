Williams (1-1) earned the win over Colorado on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four batters.
Williams kept Colorado off the scoreboard until the fifth inning and departed in the sixth with a four-run lead. Though Colorado eventually made it close, the Nationals held on to give Williams his first win with the team. The right-hander has allowed five earned runs over 10.1 innings while posting a 7:1 K:BB. His next start is tentatively lined up to come at home against Cleveland.
