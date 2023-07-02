Williams (5-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings against Philadelphia. He struck out one.
It was a rough start for Williams, allowing three runs on a pair of homers in the first inning. However, he'd settle down to pitch four scoreless innings as the Nationals rallied to a 5-4 victory. The 31-year-old Williams has made it through six innings just once in his last eight outings. He now sports a 4.34 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP and 63:27 K:BB across 17 starts (85 innings) this season. Williams currently lines up for a tough home matchup with the Rangers in his next outing.
