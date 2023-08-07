Williams will not start Monday against the Phillies as scheduled, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Williams was set to return from the bereavement list Monday, but he will have to wait at least one more day. Monday's contest will be made up right away Tuesday as part of a doubleheader, and Williams figures to take the ball in one of those two contests.
