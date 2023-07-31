Williams (5-6) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks over four innings against the Mets. He struck out two.

Williams tied his season highs in earned runs allowed and walks allowed Sunday as he fell to his sixth loss of 2023. He also surrendered a solo homer to Francisco Lindor in the fourth inning, marking his eighth long ball given up in his last seven starts. During that stretch, Williams owns a 6.06 ERA and a 21:13 K:BB. The 31-year-old is projected to make his next start during a three-game road series in Cincinnati this weekend,