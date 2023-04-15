Williams gave up one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out two in five innings Friday against the Guardians. He did not factor in the decision.

Of all places, Williams' best statistical outing of the season was his start last week in Coors Field, where he struck out a season-high four and picked up his lone win. Wins will be hard to come by pitching for the rebuilding Nationals, and he lacks the strikeout upside to be an appealing streaming option on a bad team.