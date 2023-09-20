Williams's next start is being skipped, but will make another start next week, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The weekend rotation for the Nationals in Atlanta will be Jake Irvin, Patrick Corbin, Joan Adon, and another to be announced. As of Wednesday, Williams's next probable start would be Sept. 27 at Baltimore. The 31-year-old has had a rough September. In his three starts, he has allowed 17 earned runs in 10.1 innings.