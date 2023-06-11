Williams (3-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk across five innings in a 6-2 win over Atlanta. He struck out six.

Williams snapped a two-game losing streak with five sharp innings against Atlanta's prolific offense. The right-hander is still struggling with the long ball and has now given up seven home runs over his past five starts, but he did correct his recent command concerns, allowing just one walk Sunday after issuing 10 free passes over his previous three outings. Overall, Williams holds a 4.11 ERA and a 52:10 K:BB across 13 appearances (65.2 innings) and has a steady spot in Washington's rotation.