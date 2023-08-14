Williams did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against Oakland. He struck out four.

The A's got to Williams early Sunday with three runs on a pair of first-inning homers. However, the 31-year-old right-hander was ultimately spared the loss when the Nats rallied for six runs in the ninth to win 8-7. Still, it's been a struggle for Williams of late. He's allowed six home runs over his previous two starts while pitching to a 9.47 ERA in his last four outings. Overall, he's 5-7 with a 5.20 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 90:40 K:BB across 24 starts (117.2 innings this season). Williams will try to right the ship in his next outing, currently scheduled as a home matchup with the Phillies.