Williams (2-3) took the loss Monday, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks over five innings against the Dodgers. He struck out three.

This was the most amount of runs that Williams has allowed in a start so far this season. The right-hander had recently been on a good stretch, coughing up just seven runs across his three previous appearances combined. The eighth-year-veteran is slated to tentatively face the Phillies at home in his next start.