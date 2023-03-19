Williams gave up seven runs on 10 hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander came into the weekend having allowed only three runs across three spring starts without having walked a batter, but little was working for Williams in this outing. After posting a 4.19 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 6.8 K/9 over nine starts for the Mets last year among his 30 appearances, the 30-year-old is expected to fill a back-end role in the Nationals' rotation in 2023, but his fantasy utility will likely be limited to NL-only formats, or usage as an occasional streaming option.