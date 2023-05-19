Williams (1-2) was tagged with the loss against Miami on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five batters over six innings.

Williams pitched fairly well in the outing, tying his season high with six innings and recording his second quality start of the campaign. However, rookie phenom Eury Perez allowed just one run over five frames, and the Nationals couldn't muster enough offense against Miami's bullpen to take Williams off the hook for the loss. The right-hander has just one win over nine starts on the season, but he's been serviceable for Washington with a 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB through 44.1 innings.