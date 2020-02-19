Orioles' Andrew Velazquez: Claimed by Baltimore
Velazquez was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Wednesday.
In Baltimore, Velazquez seems to find himself in a situation where at-bats will be easier to come by than they were in Cleveland. That's not to say Velazquez is a favorite to play a significant role for his new club, or even to make the roster, as he's made just 36 big-league plate appearances to date, hitting .152/.222/.242. Richard Urena was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Indians' Andrew Velazquez: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Indians' Andrew Velazquez: Agrees to one-year deal•
-
Indians' Andrew Velazquez: Promoted to majors•
-
Indians' Andrew Velazquez: Back from IL•
-
Indians' Andrew Velazquez: Out again with hamstring injury•
-
Indians' Andrew Velazquez: Returns from injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...