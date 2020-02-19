Play

Velazquez was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Wednesday.

In Baltimore, Velazquez seems to find himself in a situation where at-bats will be easier to come by than they were in Cleveland. That's not to say Velazquez is a favorite to play a significant role for his new club, or even to make the roster, as he's made just 36 big-league plate appearances to date, hitting .152/.222/.242. Richard Urena was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

