Velazquez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Velazquez had started the past two days at shortstop and went hitless with a walk in six plate appearances, but he'll give way to Pat Valaika in the series finale. Both Velazquez and Valaika are both still expected to see additional opportunities in the middle infield for at least the next week and a half after Jose Iglesias (quadriceps) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.