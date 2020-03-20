Orioles' Andrew Velazquez: Mixed results in spring training
Velazquez has hit .200/.273/.200 with three stolen bases and one RBI over 23 plate appearances this spring.
Velazquez had a limited sample size during spring training, but he struggled to generate consistency in getting on base while demonstrating his speed when he did manage to appear on the base paths. The 25-year-old is in consideration for a utility role once the season gets underway as a result of his defensive versatility, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him work in the minors to begin the 2020 campaign so he can develop more consistent production.
