Velazquez was optioned to the Orioles' alternate training site Saturday.
Velazquez had been on the major-league roster for the entire season until Saturday, but he had an inconsistent role as he slashed .159/.274/.206 with three RBI and four stolen bases over 53 at-bats. Right-hander Evan Phillips was recalled to fill a bullpen role for the Orioles.
