Velazquez will start at shortstop and bat eighth Sunday against the Rays.
He'll crack the starting nine for the third day in a row while top shortstop Jose Iglesias works through a quadriceps injury. The Orioles are labeling Iglesias as day-to-day for now, so Velazquez's run of regular starts could soon come to an end. The 26-year-old is still looking for his first hit of 2020 after having gone 0-for-8 with two strikeouts while appearing in five games to date.
