Velazquez went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Nationals.

Velazquez plated Bryan Holaday with his RBI triple in the second inning. In the sixth, Velazquez got aboard with a fielder's choice and stole second. The 26-year-old has mostly served in a bench role this season. He's compiled just the one steal, one RBI, five runs scored and a .192 batting average across 27 plate appearances.