Orioles' Austin Wynns: On bench for Game 1 of doubleheader
Wynns is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Wynns will give way to Pedro Severino behind the dish for the first half of Wednesday's twin bill. Look for the backstop to rejoin the starting lineup for Game 2.
