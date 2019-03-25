Orioles' Austin Wynns: Placed on injured list
Wynns (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.
As expected, Wynns will be out for at least the first week of the season. It's unclear when he's expected to return, but he's returned to batting practice in recent days, so his absence may not be too long. Pedro Severino and Jesus Sucre will open the season as the team's catchers.
More News
-
Orioles' Austin Wynns: Bound for injured list•
-
Orioles' Austin Wynns: Continues with batting practice•
-
Orioles' Austin Wynns: Expects to play this week•
-
Orioles' Austin Wynns: Resumes batting practice•
-
Orioles' Austin Wynns: Working back from oblique issue•
-
Orioles' Austin Wynns: Expects to play soon•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...