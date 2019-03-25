Wynns (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.

As expected, Wynns will be out for at least the first week of the season. It's unclear when he's expected to return, but he's returned to batting practice in recent days, so his absence may not be too long. Pedro Severino and Jesus Sucre will open the season as the team's catchers.

