The Orioles recalled McDermott from Triple-A Norfolk, and he'll start the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Twins.

McDermott will be making his second major-league start and his first of 2025. The right-hander missed the first month of the season with a right lat strain and has thrown only 9.2 innings in the minors, with his last appearance at Norfolk lasting four innings and 65 pitches. He will have a relatively limited workload versus the Twins and is expected to be returned to Triple-A immediately after the outing.