The Orioles recalled McDermott from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
McDermott will be utilized as the team's bulk reliever Tuesday in Milwaukee, following opener Keegan Akin. The right-handed McDermott permitted four runs while striking out five over three innings of work in a spot start last week versus the Twins.
More News
-
Orioles' Chayce McDermott: Working as primary pitcher Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Chayce McDermott: In line to start Tuesday's game•
-
Orioles' Chayce McDermott: Sent back down after spot start•
-
Orioles' Chayce McDermott: Can't provide length in spot start•
-
Orioles' Chayce McDermott: Confirmed as starter Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Chayce McDermott: Added to taxi squad•