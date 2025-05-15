The Orioles optioned McDermott to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.
McDermott was up as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Twins, starting the second game and allowing four runs over three innings. The right-hander will rejoin the rotation at Norfolk and wait for another opportunity with the big club.
