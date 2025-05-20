McDermott will be deployed as the primary pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
McDermott is in line for his second big-league outing of the season after getting touched up for four runs over three innings May 14 against the Twins. The 26-year-old will be called upon after Keegan Akin picks up the first three outs or so.
