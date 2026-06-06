Orioles' Coby Mayo: Belts two-run homer off Yesavage

Mayo went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during the Orioles' 13-3 win over the Blue Jays on Friday.

Mayo put the exclamation point on the Orioles' five-run sixth inning with a 396-foot, two-run home run off Trey Yesavage. It was the eighth home run of the season for Mayo, three of which have come over his last seven games. He has logged at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, and over that span he has gone 8-for-29 with five extra-base hits, seven RBI and nine runs scored.