Orioles' Coby Mayo: Big day as DH in extra-innings win

Mayo went 2-for-3 with two walks, a triple, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-9 extra-innings win over the Tigers.

Getting the start at DH and batting sixth against Tarik Skubal, Mayo's two-run triple off Drew Anderson in the eighth inning was the Orioles' only extra-base hit of the afternoon, tying the game at 7-7 before the visitors finally won it in the 12th. Over 10 games since the All-Star break, Mayo has gone 8-for-27 (.296) with four XBH including two homers, along with six RBI and eight runs.