Orioles' Coby Mayo: Clubs 10th homer

Mayo went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 6-1 win over the Angels.

Mayo went deep in the fourth inning to put the Orioles up 4-0. The infielder has hit five homers over his last 18 games, but he doesn't have a multi-hit effort in that span. For the season, he's batting just .190 with a .636 OPS, 10 homers, 30 RBI, 27 runs scored, seven doubles and a stolen base over 62 contests. He was in the lineup for a fourth straight game, but he'll need to show some extended consistency at the plate to avoid slipping back into a timeshare once the Orioles get some key players back from injuries.