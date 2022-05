Rom (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list at Double-A Bowie this week.

Rom made his longest start of the season May 4 -- 5.1 innings of two-run, five-hit ball -- but it appears he's sustained an injury. There are no available details on the southpaw's injury. He has a 3.98 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB in 20.1 innings with Bowie.