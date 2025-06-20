Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Exits Triple-A contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kjerstad exited Thursday's game with Triple-A Norfolk after fouling a ball off his right knee, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Thursday's game was Kjerstad's fourth game with Norfolk since being demoted by Baltimore. He had gone just 2-for-15 with five strikeouts in total prior to exiting Thursday's game. The severity of the injury is not known.
