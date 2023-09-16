Kjerstad will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Kjerstad's role down the stretch may take some time to figure out. He was limited to a pinch-hit appearance in his MLB debut Thursday, then started at designated hitter and homered Friday, only to retreat to the bench the following day. Kjerstad's first off day came against a lefty, which hinted at a possible platoon role, but his off day Saturday comes against righty Tyler Glasnow. Anthony Santander will serve as the DH on Saturday, with Aaron Hicks entering the lineup in right field.