The Orioles selected Kjerstad's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.

A heart condition and a serious hamstring injury have conspired to limit Kjerstad's reps in the minors, but he's been excellent when healthy, collecting a .904 OPS with 21 home runs in 122 games between Double-A Bowie and Norfolk this season. He can handle the corner outfield spots as well as first base and could see starts against right-handed pitching especially while Ryan Mountcastle (shoulder) is banged up.