Cave was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

After being placed on waivers by the Twins earlier this week as part of a 40-man roster cleanup, Cave will now begin the 2023 campaign in Baltimore. The 29-year-old outfielder slashed .213/.260/.384 in 2022 and will likely compete with Austin Hays for the starting job in left field next season. The Orioles designated Jake Reed for assignment as a corresponding move in order to make room for Cave on the 40-man roster.