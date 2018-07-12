Yacabonis is in a good position for a spot start Sunday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Yacabonis was sent back to the minors following Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees, but he could return to the big leagues shortly, as the Orioles are in need of a spot start after Andrew Cashner (neck) was placed on the disabled list. Baltimore will likely confirm Sunday's starter later in the week, with Chris Tillman (back) also an option to take the hill for the series finale.