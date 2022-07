Mateo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 win against the Cubs.

Mateo singled and stole second in the fourth inning and added a valuable insurance run with a solo shot in the seventh. After going just 2-for-19 through his first nine games of July, the 27-year-old has batted 4-for-8 since and moved alone into second on the MLB leaderboard with his 22nd theft. Through 81 games, Mateo is slashing .202/.254/.346 with seven home runs, 31 runs and 23 RBI.