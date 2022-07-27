Mateo went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rays.

Mateo hit an eighth-inning double, stole third and scored on a Trey Mancini sacrifice fly. In his last 11 games, Mateo has gone 13-for-38 (.342) with three steals, a home run, three RBI and seven runs scored. The shortstop is 24-for-28 in stolen base attempts this year while adding seven home runs, 25 RBI, 36 runs scored and a .212/.261/.358 slash line in 90 contests. He's already secured a near-everyday role, but if the increased consistency at the plate sticks, it would make him a more reliable player rather than a pure speed threat in fantasy.