Mateo went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run during a 7-4 loss to the Tigers in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

His eighth-inning long ball off Mason Englert came when the game was well out of hand. After a 1-for-4 effort in the nightcap, Mateo has a six-game hitting streak going, but his .333 batting average (7-for-21) during that stretch has actually dragged down his slash line on the season a bit. Through 22 games, the 27-year-old boasts a .353/.403/.647 line with five homers, 10 steals, 16 RBI and 20 runs.