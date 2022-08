Mateo went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 7-2 win over the Rangers.

The 27-year-old is first in the American League and second in the majors with 25 steals on the year, three behind the Marlins' Jon Berti, but Mateo has been little more than a one-category contributor from a fantasy perspective. Through 95 games, he's slashing .215/.261/.372 with eight homers, 27 RBI and 38 runs.