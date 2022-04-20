site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Takes seat Wednesday
Mateo isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
Mateo started in the last six games and hit .304 with a double, two RBI, a run, a stolen base and eight strikeouts. Chris Owings will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
