Mateo was diagnosed with chest and shoulder contusions after X-rays came back negative Sunday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury during Sunday's matchup with Detroit when he collided with first baseman Spencer Torkelson while trying to bunt for a base hit, but it appears he's avoided any serious issues. Mateo should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener versus the Yankees.