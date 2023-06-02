site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Jose Godoy: Traded to O's
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 2, 2023
at
3:15 pm ET
•
1 min read
The Yankees traded
Godoy to the Orioles on Friday.
Godoy holds a .855 OPS through 41 plate appearances in Triple-A this season. He'll provide the Orioles with organizational depth behind the plate, but Godoy's .334 OPS in the majors will likely prevent them from bringing him onto the big-league squad anytime soon.
