Orioles' Manny Machado: Launches homer Thursday
Machado went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Thursday in Baltimore's loss to the Red Sox.
Machado cleared the Green Monster with two outs in the ninth inning, when the Orioles were down to their final out losing 6-0. The moon shot, which put Machado in at least a tie for the major-league lead with 14 (pending other Thursday action), wasn't enough to tarnish David Price's complete-game win, but it was the latest highlight of a ridiculous run for Machado. He now has four homers and 13 RBI while going 9-for-28 (.321) in his last seven games. Despite Orioles' prolonged issues, Machado continues to provide MVP-caliber production.
