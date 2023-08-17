Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Padres.

Mountcastle has hit safely in five straight games and 17 of his last 18 contests. Over that longer span, he's gone 26-for-64 (.406) with four homers, four doubles and 13 RBI. The first baseman is slashing .271/.315/.476 with 16 long balls, 55 RBI, 51 runs scored and three stolen bases through 90 contests overall. He continues to hold down a near-everyday role between first base and designated hitter.