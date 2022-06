Nevin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Nevin will take a seat for the third time in the Orioles' last four games, with all of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed starting pitchers. The lefty-hitting Jonathan Arauz looks as though he'll receive the bulk of the starts at third base as part of a platoon at the position with Nevin.