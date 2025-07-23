Orioles' Zach Eflin: Activated ahead of start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles activated Eflin (back) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Eflin will rejoin the Orioles rotation Wednesday with a start against the Guardians after being sidelined nearly a month due to lower-back discomfort. The veteran right-hander threw 68 pitches over four innings in his final rehab outing in the rookie-level Florida Complex League last Friday, so Eflin will be somewhat limited from a workload perspective Wednesday.
More News
-
Orioles' Zach Eflin: Returning from IL on Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Zach Eflin: Strikes out five in FCL start•
-
Orioles' Zach Eflin: Moves rehab to FCL•
-
Orioles' Zach Eflin: Throws 58 pitches in rehab start•
-
Orioles' Zach Eflin: Could make rehab start Sunday•
-
Orioles' Zach Eflin: Placed on IL with back injury•