Eflin (lat) threw from 120 feet Sunday and said he feels great, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Eflin was placed on the injured list since April 9 due to a low-grade right lat strain, but he appears to be making good progress in his recovery. The right-hander has expressed optimism that his absence will be short, though it's not yet clear if he'll need a rehab assignment once he's cleared to resume pitching in games. Eflin is expected to throw a bullpen soon as the next step in his ramp-up, per Kubatko.