Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Eflin (lat) threw from 120 feet Sunday and said he feels great, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Eflin was placed on the injured list since April 9 due to a low-grade right lat strain, but he appears to be making good progress in his recovery. The right-hander has expressed optimism that his absence will be short, though it's not yet clear if he'll need a rehab assignment once he's cleared to resume pitching in games. Eflin is expected to throw a bullpen soon as the next step in his ramp-up, per Kubatko.

More News